The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be held from the 17th to 26th of April at Somnath, Dwarka and other places in Gujarat to connect Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra, an announcement was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a function in Chennai today. The Health Minister also launched a website for registration.

Union Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, Gujarat ministers Kunvarji Bavaliya, Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP State president Annamalai and others were also present.