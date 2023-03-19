Rourkela SHINES in Rourkela, celebrated the first-ever Pakhala Dibasa in the city, promoting Odia culture and food. The event was a huge success, thanks to the support of renowned personalities, including Dr. Gitanjali Patri, author Hrudananda Patel, businessman Amitabh Samal, the director of the NSO, Mukesh Sahoo, & Kaveri Paints Director Rishabh Jaiswal who shared their experiences and the values of odia culture and cuisine.

Pakhala Dibasa is a traditional celebration that honors the classic Odia dish, Pakhala. The event was conducted with the aim of spreading awareness about the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and promoting Odia food. It was attended by city’s leading influencers, promoters, and guests from various fields who shared their experiences on social media, which created a buzz in the city.

Rourkela Shines organized the event with great enthusiasm. The guests were welcomed with a warm Odia hospitality, and they enjoyed the mouth-watering Pakhala, which was served with various accompaniments, including fish fry, chutney, and vegetables. The guests appreciated the unique taste and authenticity of the dish and praised Tikkaway’s efforts in making the authentic odia food.

The influencers who attended the event also played an essential role in spreading the word about the event and its objectives everywhere on the digital platform and social media.

Overall, the Pakhala Dibasa celebration at Tikkaway Restaurant was a remarkable effort to promote Odia cuisine and culture, and it was heartening to see such a diverse group of people come together to celebrate this unique tradition.