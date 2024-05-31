Rourkela : Two more persons die at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) taking the total number of unnatural deaths reported from the hospital to 12.

As many as 14 unnatural deaths were reported from #Sundargarh district on Thursday. It is suspected that the deaths might be linked to heat-related illness and heatstroke.

“It has not been established that they have died of heatstroke. Most of them were received dead in the hospital. That has happened for unknown reasons. We are unable to give their history,” Superintendent of the RGH, Sudharani Pradhan informed