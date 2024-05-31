7th and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 tomorrow

The Election Commission of India is all geared up to hold Phase-7 of Lok Sabha polls tomorrow, which also is the last phase. Polling is scheduled in 57 PCs across 8 States/UTs including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously. This will mark a grand finish to world’s largest polling marathon that began on 19th of last month and already covered 6 phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats. Polling for 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs has been completed in a smooth and peaceful manner. Counting of votes will take place on 4th June.

Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations. Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with all basic facilities including ample shade, drinking water, ramps, and toilets to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Concerned CEOs and State machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

In spite of hot weather conditions, voters have turned up in huge numbers at the polling stations in the past phases. In the last two phases, female voter turnout percentage has surpassed male voter turnout. The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.

Phase 7 Facts:

Polling for Phase-7 of the General Elections 2024 will be held on 1st of June, 2024 for 57 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 41; ST- 03; SC-13) in 8 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7 AM and closure of poll timings may differ PC wise. 42 Assembly Constituencies (Gen=27;ST=06;SC=09) of Odisha Legislative Assembly will also go to polls simultaneously. Around 10.9 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 10.06 crore electors across ~1.09 lakh polling stations Over 10.06 crore electors include approx. 5.24 crore Male; 4.82 crore Female and 3574 Third gender electors. The optional Home Voting facility is available to 85+ and PwD electors. 13 Special trains and 8 helicopter sorties (for Himachal Pradesh) were deployed to ferry polling and security personnel. 172 Observers (64 General Observers, 32 Police Observers, 76 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the poll. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states. A total of 2707 Flying Squads, 2799 Static Surveillance Teams, 1080 Surveillance Teams and 560 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters. A total of 201 international Border check posts and 906 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes. Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease. Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote. But these are not essential for voting. Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this link https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ The Commission has also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents. Link to ECI order for alternative identification documents: https://tinyurl.com/43thfhm9 Parliamentary Constituency wise electors for phase 6 were released vide press note no. 109 dated May 28.05 2024

https://tinyurl.com/2zxn25st

Data on Voter Turnout in General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019 is available on the following links: https://old.eci.gov.in/files/file/13579-13-pc-wise-voters-turn-out/ Voter turnout App displays overall approximate turnout live for each phase. It is pertinent to note that Phase wise/State wise/AC wise/PC wise approximate turnout data is available on voter turnout App live on two hourly basis on poll day till 7 pm after which it is continuously updated on arrival of polling parties. Trends of voter turnout- Phase wise, State-wise, Parliamentary constituency wise (with turnout within Assembly Constituencies within that PC) may be continuously seen at Voter Turnout app, which can be downloaded from the below links:

Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.eci.pollturnout&hl=en_IN&pli=1

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-turnout-app/id1536366882