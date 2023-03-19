Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena reviewed the progress of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project at Baramunda today morning. The project being implemented by BDA over 15.5 acre of land will be functional very soon.

The project envisages as an inter & intra state grand bus terminus with interchange facilities from private buses to OSRTC to CRUT & idle #BusParking space identified near ISBT for minimal along with dedicated pick up and drop off space for taxi & private vehicles.

The site visit was attended by Transport Commissioner Odisha, Chairman Cum MD OSRTC, Vice Chairman BDA, Khordha Collector, DCP Bhubaneswar, senior officials from the BDA & CRUT team, project managers, & representatives of the implementing agency.