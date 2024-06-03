A 6-day Capacity Building Course for OSRTC Professionals starts at NIT Rourkela

Rourkela: A 6-day training programme for OSRTC professionals started today in NIT Rourkela. This programme to be held from 3-8 June 2024 is organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department and has been designed for engineers and officials of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC). This capacity-building course aims to equip OSRTC professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their roles and contribute effectively to the transportation sector.

On 3rd June, 2024 (Today) the programme commenced with an inaugural session. Welcoming all the 30 participants, the course coordinator Prof. S. Murugan said that the course will mainly focus on five major areas: Vehicle Management, Bus Depot Management, Transport Policies, Sustainable Transportation and Stress Management.

Prof. Chandan Kumar Sahoo (Director in-charge of NIT Rourkela) and Shri. Laxmikanta Sethy {Additional Secretary (OSRTC), Bhubaneswar} attended the inaugural event which was held in the Mechanical Science Building at NIT Rourkela. Addressing the event Prof. Sahoo said, “The course has identified key areas needed for the development of the transportation sector. I am pleased to see all 30 young professionals from OSRTC reorienting themselves with this course. NIT Rourkela has the capability and potential to offer facilities and expertise for these technical and managerial courses. The course aims to build a work ecosystem focused on sustainable work practices and Human Engineering (designing and developing systems, products, and environments to optimize human performance and safety). I hope this short-term program, in collaboration with NIT Rourkela and OSRTC, will continue and that the knowledge gained will be used to optimize resources for the public’s benefit.”

Encouraging the OSRTC professionals, Shri. Laxmikanta Sethy said, “OSRTC is renowned for its safe and cost-effective operations and this year we are celebrating 50 years of its service to the people of Odisha, covering 30 districts and 6,794 gram panchayats. The recently launched LAccMI Scheme connects gram panchayats with blocks and headquarters, and we are planning to introduce EV buses soon. However, implementing new schemes and technologies faces few hurdles and therefore, OSRTC, in partnership with NIT Rourkela is providing training to its employees in the transportation domain. This residential training program at NIT Rourkela will provide extensive exposure and seek to develop potential solutions to address these challenges through structured programs. I look forward to enhancing our knowledge and rejuvenating our efforts for future public welfare initiatives and courses of action.”

Further, the inaugural event was virtually joined by Prof. K. Umamaheswar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) and Shri Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak (IPS, Chairman Cum Managing Director, OSRTC, Bhubaneswar, Odisha). Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rao emphasized the importance of a convenient and easily traceable mode of transportation. He proposed that OSRTC, along with the Centre/State Public Works Department should organize joint educational workshops for their staff to review work progress, identify challenges, and brainstorm solutions. He highlighted the crucial role of connectivity in rural progress. He highlighted the need for connectivity in rural development.

Extending thanks to the management of NIT Rourkela for the support towards organizing the 6-days residential training program, IPS Shri Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak said, “It is a privilege to have this unique collaboration that ensures the professional development of the young employees of OSRTC. I thank NIT Rourkela for their invaluable contribution in sharing the knowledge, expertise and guidance that will equip these participants with the tools and insights necessary to meet the challenges of modern public transport systems.”

He further added, “We are doing a massive expansion and trying to have core systematic changes to redefine OSRCT that can match the current global standards. As OSRTC spearheads various flagship schemes such as LAccMI and Ama Bus Stand, these training programs are crucial for organizational sustainability, operational enhancement, innovation, and future readiness. We will soon introduce a facility where every passenger will know the expected time of arrival and departure of the bus. Details of public transport will not only be displayed on Passenger Display Information System (PIS) boards but also accessible through SMS or WhatsApp services. Additionally, providing experience details of the driver to boost passenger confidence during commuting is also in the pipeline.”

Detailing on the 6-day course schedule, the Course Coordinator, Prof. Bukke Kiran Naik concluded the event with a vote of thanks. He said that the course will include laboratory demonstrations and bus depot visits.

The workshop is designed to cover topics such as conventional passenger vehicles, automotive/electric/hybrid vehicles and their maintenance, as well as discussions on central and state government transport policy & strategy, sustainable transportation technologies and planning, fuel, traffic and fleet management, battery management and recycling, etc. Participants who secure satisfactory performance in the examination conducted on the last day will receive a certificate of participation. On 8th June, 2024 the programme will end with a valedictory function.