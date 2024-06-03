Rajasthan Royals set new benchmark during IPL 2024 with 65,768kgs of waste managed

~ Placing special emphasis on the recycling, upcycling and composting of waste generated at their home games, 72,746kgs of waste was collected across matches in Jaipur and Guwahati, out of which 88.10% was successfully managed resulting in the saving of 46,617.4 kgs of CO₂ emissions ~

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals did not only make waves on the cricket field during the recently concluded 2024 season but have also achieved remarkable milestones off the field, particularly in their waste management efforts. Through a dedicated initiative in association with the Trash Company, a Producer Responsible Organisation offering full-service garbage disposal and trash collection, the Royals managed 65,768 kgs of waste across their seven home matches, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability. The waste management efforts at the Royals’ matches were driven by their Implementation Partner, Sspark Sports and Entertainment.

The Royals collected a total of 72,746 kgs of waste at their seven home games spread across Jaipur and Guwahati. Through meticulous processes emphasizing recycling, upcycling, and composting, 88.10% of this waste was successfully managed. This initiative prevented 46,617.4 kgs of CO₂ emissions, showcasing the franchise’s commitment to combating climate change. A substantial portion, 35,751 kgs, of the waste was composted, while 30,016.7 kgs was recycled or upcycled according to industry and scientific standards. This effort also positively impacted over 170,232 fans, guiding them towards proper waste disposal and highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship.

Waste management is critical in the fight against climate change due to its substantial contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from landfills. Improper waste disposal also leads to resource depletion, habitat destruction, and ocean pollution. With the help of the Trash Company, the Royals aim to reduce landfill waste from 100% to just 5%-10% by employing industrial methods to recycle, compost, or reuse collected waste from their home matches. This approach significantly reduces carbon emissions and promotes responsible waste management.

The Rajasthan Royals’ waste management strategy involved several key steps: Waste Awareness through educational campaigns along with Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials being used to raise awareness among fans about waste management and its impact on climate change. Waste Segregation involved setting up different bins for dry and wet waste across the premises, with volunteers educating fans on proper disposal methods. Waste Collection was responsibly done in separate containers as required. Waste Transportation ensured waste was transported to appropriate collection centers based on its category. Waste Processing converted dry and wet waste to either recyclable material or compost/energy. Lastly, Data Collection compiled and analyzed data on collected waste for further improvements.