Rajasthan Royals set new benchmark during IPL 2024 with 65,768kgs of waste managed

The Royals collected a total of 72,746 kgs of waste at their seven home games spread across Jaipur and Guwahati. Through meticulous processes emphasizing recycling, upcycling, and composting, 88.10% of this waste was successfully managed. This initiative prevented 46,617.4 kgs of CO₂ emissions, showcasing the franchise’s commitment to combating climate change. A substantial portion, 35,751 kgs, of the waste was composted, while 30,016.7 kgs was recycled or upcycled according to industry and scientific standards. This effort also positively impacted over 170,232 fans, guiding them towards proper waste disposal and highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship.
Waste management is critical in the fight against climate change due to its substantial contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from landfills. Improper waste disposal also leads to resource depletion, habitat destruction, and ocean pollution. With the help of the Trash Company, the Royals aim to reduce landfill waste from 100% to just 5%-10% by employing industrial methods to recycle, compost, or reuse collected waste from their home matches. This approach significantly reduces carbon emissions and promotes responsible waste management.
The Rajasthan Royals’ waste management strategy involved several key steps: Waste Awareness through educational campaigns along with Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials being used to raise awareness among fans about waste management and its impact on climate change. Waste Segregation involved setting up different bins for dry and wet waste across the premises, with volunteers educating fans on proper disposal methods. Waste Collection was responsibly done in separate containers as required. Waste Transportation ensured waste was transported to appropriate collection centers based on its category. Waste Processing converted dry and wet waste to either recyclable material or compost/energy. Lastly, Data Collection compiled and analyzed data on collected waste for further improvements.
The Rajasthan Royals’ commitment to reducing environmental impact highlights the significant role sports organizations can play in promoting environmental responsibility.