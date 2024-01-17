Teja Sajja’s ‘HanuMan’ Soars to Success, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone Globally

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable achievement for the Telugu film industry, Teja Sajja-starrer ‘HanuMan’ has stormed into the global box office, crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within days of its release. The superhero film, written and directed by Prashanth Varma, has become a sensation, captivating audiences worldwide.

small film – BIG JUSTICE from the audience ❤️ The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the Box-Office 💪 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 in just 4 days ᴡɪᴛʜ ʟɪᴍɪᴛᴇᴅ ꜱᴄʀᴇᴇɴꜱ & ᴍɪɴɪᴍᴀʟ ᴛɪᴄᴋᴇᴛ ᴘʀɪᴄᴇꜱ 💥#HanuManCreatesHistory -… pic.twitter.com/BrtP6C9t5r — Primeshow Entertainment (@Primeshowtweets) January 16, 2024

Released last Friday, “HanuMan” has garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline, stunning visuals, and Teja Sajja’s charismatic portrayal of the titular character. The film’s success was officially confirmed by the production house Primeshow Entertainment, which took to its official platforms to announce this significant box office milestone.

The superhero genre has been gaining momentum in Indian cinema, and ‘HanuMan’ seems to have struck the right chord with audiences, contributing to its impressive box office performance. The film’s success not only reflects the growing appetite for diverse and unique storytelling but also underscores the star power of Teja Sajja and the directorial prowess of Prashanth Varma.

As news of ‘HanuMan’ crossing the Rs 100 crore mark spread, fans and industry enthusiasts took to social media to celebrate the achievement. The film’s success is expected to open new avenues for both Teja Sajja and Prashanth Varma, solidifying their positions in the competitive landscape of the Telugu film industry.

The box office triumph of ‘HanuMan’ adds another feather to the cap of Telugu cinema, showcasing its ability to create content that resonates not only with regional audiences but also on a global scale. With its strong performance, the film is anticipated to continue its successful run in theaters, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

As the buzz around ‘HanuMan’ continues to grow, the film’s team and its leading star, Teja Sajja, express gratitude for the overwhelming support and promise to bring more entertaining and groundbreaking content to audiences in the future.