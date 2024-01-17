President Droupadi Murmu Stranded in Meghalaya for Over 4 Hours Due to Adverse Weather Conditions

SHILLONG: In an unexpected turn of events, President Droupadi Murmu found herself stranded in Meghalaya for over four hours on Wednesday, as inclement weather conditions prevented the takeoff of her helicopter, according to official sources.

Originally scheduled to depart from Shillong for Diphu in Assam at 10 am, the President’s travel plans were disrupted by adverse weather conditions, leading to an extended delay in her departure.

Officials confirmed that the President, who was at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, was unable to leave as the helicopter remained grounded due to the challenging weather situation. The delay was communicated by a senior official around 2:35 pm, stating that efforts were being made to facilitate the departure once weather conditions improved.

The unexpected delay brought attention to the unpredictable nature of weather and its impact on high-profile travel schedules. Despite meticulous planning, the safety protocols surrounding air travel, especially for dignitaries, take precedence in situations where adverse weather conditions pose potential risks.

President Droupadi Murmu, known for her calm demeanor, patiently awaited the clearance for takeoff, highlighting the resilience required when faced with such unforeseen challenges.

As the weather situation continued to be monitored, authorities assured that all necessary precautions were being taken to ensure the safety of the President’s travel. The delay, though inconvenient, serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather patterns and the importance of prioritizing safety in air travel.

Efforts to facilitate the President’s departure were ongoing, and updates were expected to be provided as the situation evolved. The incident, while causing a temporary disruption, underscores the significance of adherence to safety protocols, even for the highest echelons of leadership, when faced with weather-related challenges.