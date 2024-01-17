PM Modi inaugurates three major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr in Kerala’s Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the Nation three major infrastructure projects worth over four thousand crore rupees at Kochi in Kerala.

The projects include a New Dry Dock Facility and an International Ship Repair Facility of the Cochin Shipyard. Mr Modi will also inaugurate the state of the art LPG Import Terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation at Puthuvypeen, catering to the LPG requirement of southern India.

Speaking after inauguration of the projects, Prime Minister Modi said, today when India is becoming the centre of global trade, the country is increasing its sea power. Mr Modi said, with the unveiling of new features, the capacity of the Cochin shipyard will increase manifold. The Prime Minister also addressed a meeting of the BJP Shakti Kendra In-charges at the Marine Drive in the city.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Modi offered prayers at the famous Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor in the Thrissur district. He also attended the marriage ceremony of actor and former MP Suresh Gopi’s daughter. Several actors of Malayalam cinema were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister briefly interacted with them. He also met the other brides and grooms, whose marriages were solemnised at the temple this morning. Later, Mr Modi also offered prayer at Sree Ramaswami Temple at Thriprayar in the district.

The Prime Minister reached Kochi last evening on a two-day visit to Kerala.