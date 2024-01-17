Odisha Achieves ‘Top Performer’ Status in State Startup Ranking by DPIIT

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant recognition of its efforts in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, Odisha has emerged as a ‘Top Performer’ in the 4th edition of the State Startup Ranking conducted by the Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), according to official sources.

The prestigious ranking, released by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday, positions Odisha alongside Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana as one of the leading states fostering a conducive ecosystem for startups.

This recognition comes as a testament to Odisha’s commitment to promoting a thriving startup culture and creating an environment conducive to the growth of new ventures. The State has actively implemented policies and initiatives to support startups across various sectors.

Other states recognized as ‘Top Performers’ include Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, highlighting the diverse geographical spread of states excelling in the startup domain.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have been honored as ‘Best Performer’ states, further reflecting the vibrant startup landscape across the country.

The State Startup Ranking by DPIIT evaluates states on various parameters, including the number of startups, funding, infrastructure, and overall support provided to budding entrepreneurs. Odisha’s elevation to the ‘Top Performer’ category underscores the state’s success in creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation, encourages risk-taking, and supports the growth of startups.

Expressing his delight at the achievement, Chief Minister [Chief Minister’s Name] commended the hard work and dedication of the startup community in Odisha. He emphasized the state’s commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for startups, promoting employment opportunities, and contributing to the overall economic development of the region.

As Odisha celebrates this recognition, it sets a precedent for other states to enhance their efforts in fostering startup ecosystems, driving economic growth through innovation, and building a robust foundation for the future.

The State Startup Ranking is a crucial initiative by DPIIT to acknowledge and encourage states that actively promote entrepreneurship and contribute to the realization of the ‘Startup India’ vision. The recognition of Odisha as a ‘Top Performer’ is expected to further attract investment, talent, and innovation to the state, solidifying its position as a key player in India’s startup landscape.