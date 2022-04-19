‘Teerth-Darshan Yojana’ is for the happiness of the soul: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that apart from realizing the message of perfect joy, healthy body for the people of the state, the state government is also working for peace of mind, development of intellect and spiritual happiness. The Teerth-Darshan Yojana has been reintroduced for the happiness of the soul. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that with the joy of soul, it is necessary to plant saplings, get rid of drug addiction, respect daughters and save water to make life happy. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing pilgrims after launching the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana from Rani Kamalapati station. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the programme by performing kanya pujan amidst the sound of conch shells and a song focused on women empowerment.

Sushri Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Religious Trust and Endowment presided over the launching programme of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan” Yojana. Urban Development and Housing Minister and Bhopal district in-charge Shri Bhupendra Singh was present as a special guest. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Finance Minister Shri Jagdish Deora, Forest Minister Dr. Vijay Shah, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Shri Ram Khelawan Patel, former Minister Shri Rampal Singh, former Pro-tem Speaker Shri Rameshwar Sharma, Khajuraho MP Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Organization General Secretary Shri Hitanand Sharma and MLA Shri Yashpal Sisodia were also present in the programme. The first pilgrimage of the Chief Minister’s Teerth-Darshan Yojana started again in the state was left for Varanasi. This train will start from Rani Kamlapati station and reach Varanasi via Bhopal and Sagar.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate arrangements have been made by the state government for senior citizens during the Yatra. They will not be allowed to suffer in any way. The state government had taken the decision to conduct the pilgrimage in the year 2012. This was out of respect for the sentiments of the senior people and their demands.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur will also accompany the pilgrims to Varanasi. Arrangements have been made for food, rest and darshan for the senior citizens. There is arrangement in the plan for couples to go together. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Teerth-Darshan scheme started now will not stop. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that pilgrimage is an important part of life. Now the sequence of visits to the pilgrimage will continue one after the other.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that “a healthy body is the first source of joy’. For this, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has arranged free vaccination. Along with this, housing is also being provided to the poor. Those who have occupied land illegally, will be made to free it and it will be given to the poor. By arranging medical facilities and accommodation, the feeling of perfect happiness and healthy body is being embodied.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that happiness is necessary in life. For this, Anand Utsavs are being organized. For the development of intelligence, better arrangements are being made for higher education along with school education. Along with all this, the happiness of the soul is most important. The soul is happy by doing good to others. The happiness of the soul also comes from the sight of God. Teerth-darshan Yojana has been started again only to give this pleasure to senior citizens.

A bhajan troupe has been arranged in the pilgrimage tour. Complete the journey with joy, have darshan with devotion. After coming from pilgrimage, you must give this message to others that it is necessary to plant saplings to save the earth. Everyone must plant a tree.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is your duty to spread the message not to take drugs after your return from the pilgrimage. Inspire those around you to quit. Also, take a vow to give respect to daughters like sons. Treat daughters as boon not a burden. We have to instill these values. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cooperation from everyone is necessary even in saving water.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan flagged off the train for Kashi Vishwanath. Pilgrims were welcomed at the railway station Tulsi malas. Amidst beating of drums, pilgrims entered the train decorated with flowers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan offered prayers in the train and personally met all the pilgrims sitting in the train. He presented shawls, shriphal and Tusli malas to the pilgrims including Smt. Ballo Bai, Smt. Kamla Bai, Smt. Leela Bai, Smt. Ramkali Bai, Smt. Imrat Bai, Smt. Savitri Bai, Smt. Rukmani Bai, Smt. Radha Bai, Smt. Gangi Bai and Smt. Makuwar Bai. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also sang the hymn ‘Ram Bhajan Sukhadai’ with the pilgrims.

As many as 974 pilgrims from Bhopal and Sagar divisions took part in the first pilgrimage tour. Along with the darshan of Kashi Vishwanath, pilgrims will also visit the birthplace of Saint Ravidas and Saint Kabirdas. A memento of Lord Vishwanath will be presented to the pilgrims while returning from the Yatra. For the convenience of the pilgrims, arrangements have been made to stop at the destination with food, snacks, tea and travel by buses. Along with the arrangements for the safety of the passengers, doctors are also available in the train for health check-up.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Spirituality, Smt. Usha Thakur gave information about the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana which has been started again in the state. He said that this time many pilgrimage sites like Ayodhya, Panch Teerth Ambedkar’s birth place have been included in the scheme. Blessings of our senior citizens will make our state stand tall in the country. In the second phase of Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, on April 22, teerth yatra will begin by rail from Khandwa to Harda and Somnath via Narmadapuram, on April 23 from Ratlam to Vaishno Devi via Mandsaur and Neemuch and on April 28 from Indore to Dewas to Ayodhya via Ujjain.