Tech Mahindra Q3’23 Revenue up 19.9% YoY

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a specialist in digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services today announced the audited consolidated financial results for its quarter ended December 31st, 2022.

Financial highlights for the quarter (USD) Revenue at USD 1,668 mn; up 1.8% QoQ and up 8.8% YoY Revenue growth 0.2% QoQ in constant currency terms

EBITDA at USD 260 mn; up 6.0% QoQ, down 5.9% YoY EBITDA margin at 15.6%, up 50 bps

Profit after tax (PAT) at USD 157 mn; down 1.0% QoQ and down 14.4% YoY

Free cash flow at USD 31 mn, conversion to PAT at 20.0%. Financial highlights for the quarter (₹) Revenue at ₹ 13,735 crores; up 4.6% QoQ and up 19.9% YoY

EBITDA at ₹ 2,144 crores; up 8.1% QoQ, up 4.1% YoY

Consolidated PAT at ₹ 1,297 crores; up 0.9% QoQ and down 5.3% YoY Other Highlights Total headcount at 157,068, down 4.2% QoQ

Cash and Cash Equivalent at USD 780 mn as of December 31st, 2022

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,

“We are witnessing moderation in growth given the tough macro economic environment. We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services.”

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,

“Our numbers reflect resilience as we continue to work on the expansion of operating margin. I am confident that our strategy of client centricity & agility combined with delivery led transformation will help us create value for our customers and stakeholders alike.”

Key Wins

Tech Mahindra has been chosen as the strategic partner for building “OSS of Future”, an end-to-end OSS transformation including application development & cloudification, by one of world’s largest multinational telecommunications service providers.

Tech Mahindra has signed a multi-year partnership with a digital wellness and health technology company to support and transform back-office medical operations, capturing and delivering quality health information across the digital landscape.

Tech Mahindra has won a strategic deal with one of largest American multinational conglomerates to provide Cloud engineering and cross functional services including wing to wing data center management.

Tech Mahindra has been chosen by a South-East Asian statutory authority to develop and maintain a fully integrated, end-to-end Conveyancing platform to digitize the country’s property related transactions leveraging it’s ESRM and Cloud capabilities.

Tech Mahindra has won a large deal with an American multinational media and information conglomerate to support application development for Cloud migration and automation.

Tech Mahindra has been selected as the digital transformation partner for a Swedish manufacturer of specialty oils to modernize enterprise IT architecture and establish efficient work processes across business, deliver transparency across value chain and harness the power of next-generation platforms.

Business Highlights

Tech Mahindra announced an innovative partnership with Swimming Australia to deliver technology support across all facets. As the Official Technology Partner, Tech Mahindra will help enhance high performance, participation, fan engagement, and administration.

Tech Mahindra partners with Airtel to deploy captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility, making it India’s first 5G enabled Auto manufacturing plant under Tech Mahindra’s ‘5G for Enterprise’ program.

Tech Mahindra launches Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated-sector-agnostic platform to maximize business value for cloud-powered enterprises globally. With Integrated cloud migration, cloud-native operation & self-healing governance model, the platform supports bi-modal infrastructure transformation. It also has integrations with hyperscalers’ hybrid cloud platforms which can help enterprises achieve 25-30% cost savings and 30% improvement in migration time.

Tech Mahindra partners with Mindtickle, a global leader in sales enablement and training technology to enhance sales effectiveness. The collaboration will provide clients with a unified, tech-enabled platform easing end-to-end sales enablement challenges.

Tech Mahindra and Basis Technologies partner to accelerate delivery of Smart Utility Solutions in Europe and US. The strategic partnership will focus on streamlining business processes and operations significantly through its customer-centric services, dynamic work allocation, Business Process Exception Management (BPEM) closure control and smart one-office capability reducing Meter-to-Cash (M2C) errors and boost back-office efficiency.

Tech Mahindra partners with Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium to offer sustainable automotive engineering solutions. MIH is an open EV alliance that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry, and its partnership with Tech Mahindra will focus on developing sustainable mobility solutions by building the next generation of Electric Vehicles, autonomous driving solutions, and mobility service applications on a software defined car architecture.

Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group, to co-create, innovate, and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in BSS-OSS, connectivity, fiber, & 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.

Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of businesses in construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will enable customers to streamline business operations, boost efficiency, and improve customer experience by leveraging leading-edge technologies like AI/ML, Building Information Modelling, Digital Twins, AR-VR-MR, Construction Wearables, Robotics, Metaverse, and IoT.

Awards and Recognitions