Tech Mahindra Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Fourth Consecutive Year

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is amongst the 8 Indian organizations to be included in 2023 Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

As part of this report, 484 companies are included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index(GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Tech Mahindra is included in the 2023 list for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies..

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our consistent recognition in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row showcases our steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusiveness within our workplace. We firmly believe in the transformative power of gender parity and have demonstrated this through our efforts to offer equitable opportunities, cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture, prioritize wellness, and support the authenticity of all our employees. Our diversity, equity, and inclusion policies not only promote a sense of belonging among our team members but also enable them to flourish in a purpose-driven and empowering environment. As we rise for a more equal world, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive change and advance gender equality within our company and beyond.”

Tech Mahindra provides equal opportunities for people of all genders, encourages LGBTQ+ through progressive policies, empowers people with disabilities, and strives to create an inclusive environment for people of all generations. With initiatives like the Women Leaders Program, Junior TechMighty, Sexual Reassignment Surgery Policy, and insurance benefits for same-sex partners, the organization has created an equitable work environment free of discrimination.

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said “Congratulations to Tech Mahindra and the other companies that are included in the 2023 GEI. We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.