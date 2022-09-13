Tech Mahindra and Quantre Solutions Partner to Provide Next-Generation Customer Communication Services in US and UK

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Quantre Solutions, a customer communications management consulting service provider headquartered in the US. The combined efforts will focus on modernizing the customer communications industry to deliver superior customer experience across industries such as financial, insurance, and healthcare industries, to name a few.

The partnership will allow enterprises to develop processes into operating standards through cloud-native microservices including customer communication management (CCM), customer experience management (CXM), cloud-based ETL and data integration service and Functions-as-a-Service (FaaS).

Jinender Jain, Head of Sales for UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra, said, “The customer communication industry is steadily growing as omnichannel marketing and customer experience management are becoming increasingly advanced with workflow automation for consistent and personalized customer experiences. Organizations can utilize the latest cloud-native microservices and industry offerings, such as document reengineering and content migration tools, to accelerate implementation timelines in the customer journey. Our partnership with Quantre Solutions is a step forward in enabling the implementation of various channels an organization can leverage to communicate with their end customers.”

As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer. The partnership with Quantre Solutions will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s market position as a leader in digital transformation. It brings together 35+ years of Tech Mahindra’s experience in building digital capabilities and 30+ years of Quantre’s expertise in designing client onboarding and communications workflow solutions.

Scott Mulkey, EDP, COO & Partner, Quantre Solutions, said, “It is an exciting time in our industry as customer communications management and customer experience management converge. Digital transformation opportunities are bringing together regulatory communications and marketing messages to meet business requirements and customer demands. As more cloud-native microservices are introduced, industry services providers need to evaluate the new capabilities. For these reasons and more, I am excited about Quantre Solutions’ partnership with Tech Mahindra and how it will help our customers achieve their business goals in the US and UK.”

Quantre’s methodologies for designing customer communications workflow solutions can be applied to client onboarding to accelerate implementation timelines. The integrated solution will help end customers transform their businesses with workflow automation from microservices. Through this partnership, Quantre Solutions will also extend industry expertise to support Tech Mahindra’s omnichannel, digital-first, monetization projects for customer communications and marketing service providers.