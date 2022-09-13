Coal Ministry Conducts E-Auction of Eight Mines of Five States Under Commercial Coal Mining Auction

New Delhi : The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal conducted e-auction of eight coal mines here today and the details of the mines are as under: –

Five coal mines are fully explored and three mines are partially explored mines

The total geological reserves for these eight coal mines are 2157.48 Million Tonnes (MT)

Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 19.31 million ton per annum.

The results for Day- 1 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Sursa Chhattisgarh NA 72.55 Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Limited/333702 4.00 5.50 2 Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV Maharashtra 1.61 121.00 Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Limited/332977 4.00 5.50 3 Basantpur Jharkhand NA 200.00 Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited/148095 4.00 5.00 4 Bandha North Madhya Pradesh NA 500.00 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited/64702 4.00 15.75 5 Marki Mangli-IV Maharashtra 0.20 3.42 Sobhagya Mercantile Limited/321854 4.00 6.00 6 Jitpur Jharkhand 2.50 81.10 Terri Mining Private Limited/327195 4.00 7.00 7-8 Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia Odisha 15.00 1179.41 Jhar Mineral Resources Private Limited/231029 4.50 9.50

.