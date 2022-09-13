Coal Ministry Conducts E-Auction of Eight Mines of Five States Under Commercial Coal Mining Auction

New Delhi : The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal conducted e-auction of eight coal mines here today and the details of the mines are as under: –
- Five coal mines are fully explored and three mines are partially explored mines
- The total geological reserves for these eight coal mines are 2157.48 Million Tonnes (MT)
- Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 19.31 million ton per annum.
The results for Day- 1 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Reserve Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|1
|Sursa
|Chhattisgarh
|NA
|72.55
|Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Limited/333702
|4.00
|5.50
|2
|Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV
|Maharashtra
|1.61
|121.00
|Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Limited/332977
|4.00
|5.50
|3
|Basantpur
|Jharkhand
|NA
|200.00
|Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited/148095
|4.00
|5.00
|4
|Bandha North
|Madhya Pradesh
|NA
|500.00
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited/64702
|4.00
|15.75
|5
|Marki Mangli-IV
|Maharashtra
|0.20
|3.42
|Sobhagya Mercantile Limited/321854
|4.00
|6.00
|6
|Jitpur
|Jharkhand
|2.50
|81.10
|Terri Mining Private Limited/327195
|4.00
|7.00
|7-8
|Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia
|Odisha
|15.00
|1179.41
|Jhar Mineral Resources Private Limited/231029
|4.50
|9.50
.