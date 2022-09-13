National

Coal Ministry Conducts E-Auction of Eight Mines of Five States Under Commercial Coal Mining Auction

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal conducted e-auction of eight coal mines here today and the details of the mines are as under: –

  • Five coal mines are fully explored and three mines are partially explored mines
  • The total geological reserves for these eight coal mines are 2157.48 Million Tonnes (MT)
  • Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 19.31 million ton per annum.

The results for Day- 1 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%)
1 Sursa Chhattisgarh NA 72.55 Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Limited/333702 4.00 5.50
2 Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV Maharashtra 1.61 121.00 Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Limited/332977 4.00 5.50
3 Basantpur Jharkhand NA 200.00 Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited/148095 4.00 5.00
4 Bandha North Madhya Pradesh NA 500.00 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited/64702 4.00 15.75
5 Marki Mangli-IV Maharashtra 0.20 3.42 Sobhagya Mercantile Limited/321854 4.00 6.00
6 Jitpur Jharkhand 2.50 81.10 Terri Mining Private Limited/327195 4.00 7.00
7-8 Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia Odisha 15.00 1179.41 Jhar Mineral Resources Private Limited/231029 4.50 9.50

