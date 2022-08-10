TCS Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Worldwide SAP S/4HANA Application Services

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide1.

According to the report, “Leaders have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. They have built a considerable S/4HANA track record and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.”

“We believe our position as a Leader is a reflection of our cloud-centric focus on each client’s unique transformation journey leveraging emerging technologies to help grow their businesses,” said Prashant Shirgur, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS. “TCS’ key differentiator is our ability to define and commit to the proven value and expected outcomes needed for a successful transformational journey.”

From conceptualization to execution, TCS leads with Enterprise Navigator™, an integrated consulting-led enterprise transformation framework that includes design thinking and advisory services, innovation consulting, change management, implementation and support. Coupled with a comprehensive suite of SAP services and investments in cross-industry capabilities, TCS is helping clients shape business ecosystems and adopt new business models in their ongoing growth and transformation journeys.

Driven by a passion for solving complex challenges, TCS leverages its intellectual property (IP)-led assets and accelerators as part of a comprehensive approach to modernize enterprise businesses. Core solutions include TCS Crystallus™, a set of preconfigured industry and business solutions that encompass TCS’ domain expertise, industry best practices, and contextual knowledge for S/4HANA greenfield implementation programs. To accelerate SAP S/4HANA conversion programs and drive incremental transformations, TCS ConvertCore offers a built-in modular conversion approach to adoption.

TCS helps customers embark on digital transformation programs leveraging SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, SAP® Customer Experience solutions, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, SAP Ariba® solutions, and SAP® Business Technology Platform, and define their roadmap, architecture and strategy. TCS’ Pace Ports™, co-innovation and research centers in Amsterdam, Cincinnati-US, Paris, Toronto, New York, Mumbai, and Tokyo help customers gain a first-hand experience of SAP’s new products and global innovations through a digital transformation ecosystem.

