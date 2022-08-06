TCS Ranked Among the Top Industry 4.0 Service Providers by HFS Research

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked among the top Industry 4.0 service providers in a recent report by HFS Research . TCS was positioned as number 2 in Industry Specific Offerings and Expertise, and number 3 in Pricing. among the 14 service providers assessed in the report.

“Progressive manufacturers are partnering with TCS to build connected, cognitive, and collaborative value chains to transform operations for sustainable competitive advantage,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering unit, TCS. “This recognition is a reflection of our vision, capabilities, and market success in driving such large-scale transformations.”

TCS’ Neural Manufacturing™ thought leadership framework enables manufacturers to orchestrate connected, cognitive and collaborative ecosystems. A future manufacturing enterprise powered by AI, 5G, IoT and cloud drives a connected ecosystem enabling advanced analytics and creates a roadmap towards autonomous plant operations.

TCS leverages its unique consulting-led Value Discovery approach that brings together the right business stakeholders from across functional groups of customer organizations to realize their digital factory vision, advanced manufacturing strategy and roadmaps. The company’s Industry 4.0 expertise and experience across industries enables it to construct and drive a path to exponential value for its customers with relevant use cases and a value-driven implementation plan.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of Industry 4.0-related services and solutions spanning consulting and design, development and verification and validation, deployment and system integration, and managed services and support. Its proprietary Industry 4.0 solutions are being adopted by customers across industries – manufacturing, CPG, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech, for operations transformation towards achieving their autonomous or lights-out factory vision. These solutions include:

TCS I4T Framework: A comprehensive framework to assess value through the realization phases of an Industry 4.0 transformation journey. It helps identify automation and digital opportunities across the manufacturing and supply chain operations. It focuses on understanding the customer’s productivity, cost, digitization and sustainability drivers, and through value analysis and organizational change readiness frameworks, provides visibility on opportunities that can increase revenue, reduce costs and improve margins.

A comprehensive framework to assess value through the realization phases of an Industry 4.0 transformation journey. It helps identify automation and digital opportunities across the manufacturing and supply chain operations. It focuses on understanding the customer’s productivity, cost, digitization and sustainability drivers, and through value analysis and organizational change readiness frameworks, provides visibility on opportunities that can increase revenue, reduce costs and improve margins. TCS Digital Manufacturing Platform: An intelligent platform to help build the neural information fabric through data ingestion, contextual collation, visualization, and descriptive analytics.

An intelligent platform to help build the neural information fabric through data ingestion, contextual collation, visualization, and descriptive analytics. TCS InTwin™: An industrial AI platform that enables users to rapidly create, deploy, and manage advanced digital twins, and help organizations reduce operations and maintenance costs, improve product quality, derive more revenue through increased throughput, and make production lines agile and safe.

An industrial AI platform that enables users to rapidly create, deploy, and manage advanced digital twins, and help organizations reduce operations and maintenance costs, improve product quality, derive more revenue through increased throughput, and make production lines agile and safe. TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Advisor: It helps rapidly build and deploy digital solutions with prescriptive insights for autonomous actions. It unlocks the power of knowledge, data and engineering sciences to make plants intelligent and future ready.M

“TCS’ Industry 4.0 services cater to targeted industries like manufacturing, CPG, chemicals, and pharma; and leverage all relevant technologies. They have a dedicated focus on developing expertise across emerging techs such as robotics, cloud, IT/OT, 5G, 3D printing, analytics, and industry platforms through its innovation centers, labs, and studios. TCS’ customer-centricity, investments in innovation, and comprehensive portfolio of services, solutions and IP, and association with different industry setting bodies, have been key to its top position in this report,” said Mayank Madhur, Associate Practice Leader, HFS.

“With our investments in a comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property solutions and assets, and our thought leadership frameworks such as Bringing Life to Things™ and Neural Manufacturing, we help customers embrace innovate business and operating models to become future ready,” said Regu Ayyaswamy.

1HFS Top 10: Industry 4.0 Service Providers 2022, Mayank Madhur and Tom Reuner, HFS, June 28, 2022