TCS Recognized as a Leader in Sustainability Enablement Technology Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Sustainability Enablement Technology Services1

According to the report, TCS has well-rounded offerings across the sustainability services value chain, and a strategic focus on net zero emissions, energy management, and digital accessibility. Cited as strengths were its investments in comprehensive proprietary solutions including TCS Envirozone™ and TCS Clever Energy™ to help its clients achieve their environmental goals. Another key strength was TCS’ research and development effort for futuristic accessibility designs to empower the differently abled.

“Progressive enterprises are partnering with TCS in their sustainability journeys for our purpose-driven approach to business and shared values. We are leveraging our domain knowledge across different industry verticals, rich suite of intellectual property and digital expertise to help them better manage their environmental footprint and realize their sustainability objectives,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, Business Head, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “We believe this positioning as a Leader is a reflection of our vision, investments in relevant capabilities, extensive portfolio of sustainability solutions and services, and the resultant market success.”

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability services and solutions addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities across different industry verticals. On the environmental front, TCS’ solutions help enterprises decarbonize their operations and create net-zero pathways, restore natural capital and become responsible water stewards. It helps them embed circularity in their products and services, by helping design agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains and promoting reuse, recapture and recycling.

On the social front, it provides digital solutions to promote health, safety and wellness at the workplace, and accessibility solutions for greater inclusivity. In governance, TCS offers solutions and services that drive better compliance management, data-driven decision-making, enhanced reporting and for governments to offer better citizen services. TCS’ proprietary solutions include:

TCS Clever Energy: The award-winning platform leverages IoT, AI, machine learning and digital twins to help organizations reduce energy consumption, decrease associated carbon emissions and save energy costs in commercial and office buildings, retail stores, warehouses, and factories.

TCS Envirozone: A digital solution powered by sustainability data ecosystems that helps organizations track and mitigate supplier-sourcing risks to aid procurement decisions for a sustainable supply chain. By helping organizations track key activities across 150 ESG key performance indicators, the solution transforms how organizations collect data to assess sustainability performance and mitigate risks from the supply chain.

TCS also helps clients accelerate their sustainability innovation, leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups and technology providers. It works closely with customers at TCS Pace Ports, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, to ideate on their most pressing sustainability concerns, rapidly prototype the most promising solution candidates and build them. These solutions result in more sustainable operations, products and services, and even new revenue streams from innovative business models.

“Enterprises are taking a triple bottom-line approach to sustainability, which combines a focus on people, planet, and profits. Technology is becoming a key enabler in designing responsible business models, and enterprises are partnering with service providers to execute robust roadmaps for sustainability,” said Rita Soni, Principal Analyst, Everest Group. “While the market currently has a greater focus on environmental issues, the pandemic has put social investments in the spotlight, as enterprises try to become more responsible towards the communities, employees, and partners that they serve. With its strong emphasis on generating ROI, enabled with its robust offerings across the sustainability services value chain, and its strategic focus on net zero emissions, energy management, and digital accessibility, TCS has secured a positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”.