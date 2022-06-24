TCS OmniStore Wins Omnichannel Technology of the Year Award

New Delhi:Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that TCS OmniStore™ has won the Omnichannel Technology of the Year award for delivering a seamless omnichannel customer experience across channels.

The Retail Systems Awards recognize technology excellence and innovation within the retail sector. TCS OmniStore was awarded for enabling frictionless, personalized, and unified shopping experiences regardless of where, how, or when customers choose to engage with retailers.

By unifying all channels and data and giving retailers a single view of customers, transactions, orders, and inventory across channels, TCS OmniStore broadens the opportunity for selling and drives business growth with new capabilities such as mixed baskets and the ability to quickly sell on new touchpoints. Additionally, retailers can enable voice-based shopping with Scan and Go and drive next-gen in-store digital experiences such as AR/VR and contactless technologies with Edge computing, and ensure uninterrupted experiences with autonomous sensing and self-healing of IT issues.

TCS OmniStore serves diverse lines of business—general merchandize, discount, specialty, fashion, restaurant, post office, telecom, and travel and hospitality industries.

The platform’s inherent composable commerce architecture helps retailers construct their own commerce platform from a wide range of commerce capabilities such as checkout anywhere and multiple payment and fulfillment options. The ability to reuse existing investments and execute strategic build vs buy decisions is a key advantage as it minimizes disruptions to critical business processes and the IT landscape, ensuring faster time to market.

Retailers using TCS OmniStore have experienced 5-10% boost in sales with upselling, cross selling, and real-time contextual personalization; 50% reduction in the average checkout time with fast scans, optimized processes, real-time promotions and quick receipt printing; and a 20-30% reduction in labor hours with seamless operations.

“We are pleased that OmniStore has been recognized as the Omnichannel Technology of the Year. Customers want to own their shopping journeys; the decision to start on one channel and finish on another has to be entirely theirs. With its unique ability to orchestrate this journey across all channels, TCS OmniStore drives exponential business growth with faster time to market of commerce capabilities,” said Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail Cluster, TCS.

TCS OmniStore is a part of the TCS Algo Retail™ suite that enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI, and machine learning to unlock exponential business value.