Cyber security is biggest risk to national security and Awareness & building cyber hygiene followed by Audit is very important” – Lt. General (Dr) Rajesh Pant

New Delhi :CII – Tata Communication Centre for Digital Transformation organised the 3rd edition of DX Secure Summit today to address the concerns related to Cyber security which has become a necessity for businesses of all sizes specially the MSMEs as their systems & networks containing sensitive/ valuable data that could come under siege by malicious actors. While industry has progressed phenomenally through digital adoption in the past two years, cybersecurity remains a challenge especially for MSMEs. DX Secure has gained traction as a platform which witnesses deliberations on pertinent themes related to emerging risks and cyber security management which is keenly followed by industry.

The highlight of DX Secure was the launch of Cyber Raksha Kavach – An initiative by CII Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation & Microsoft, which offers training program covering multiple modules of Cyber Security to individuals and Digital Risk Assessment for organisations to enable Industry to learn and strengthen their Cyber Security practices.

Lt. General (Dr) Rajesh Pant National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Security Council Secretariat of India, Government of India was the Guest of Honour at the DX Secure and he emphasized that “Cyber Security is biggest risk to national security and Awareness and building cyber hygiene followed by Audit is very important”.

Mr Vijay Thadani Co – Chair, CII Centre for Digital Transformation & Vice Chairman & MD, NIIT Ltd in his special address mentioned that “Cybersecurity is not just about managing risk, it’s also a strategic issue that shapes product capability, organizational effectiveness, and customer relationships”. He also highlighted that AI solutions could be used as the best mitigating factors. Mr Thadani recommended that “India should focus on being a solution provider for Cyber Security”.

Mr Ashutosh Chadha, Group Head and Director, Government Affairs, Microsoft India said that “Cybersecurity is the biggest threat to digital transformation today. Cybercrime costs economies more than $6 trillion each year. And that’s expected to increase to $10 trillion by 2025. Signals across the industry highlight that every company needs to create a culture of security. We are proud to collaborate with CII Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation to launch the Cyber Raksha Kavach program for empowering MSMEs and strengthening their cyber security posture. MSMEs are a critical driver of India’s economy and cybersecurity will be at the centre of accelerating long-term growth and innovation for the sector. “

Mr Amit Sinha Roy Vice President, Global Head of Marketing & Communications, Tata Communications Ltd said that in the new Digital age, security and digital threat mitigation is likely to be an ever – evolving process and safeguarding every vulnerability to prevent malicious players is crucial hence being thoroughly prepared is the key to safeguarding businesses, assets and people.

The Sessions at DX Secure witnessed eminent speakers such as Mr Deepak Talwar National Security Officer Microsoft India Ltd, Ms Mansi Thapar Global Head- Cyber Security Apollo Tyres, Mr Parna Ghosh CIO, Minda Industries Ltd, Mr S Sridhar, Vice President, Cloud & Security Services Tata Communications Ltd, Mr Kanishk Gaur, Founder, India Future Foundation, Mr Rishi Rajpal, Director of Global Security, Concentrix, ,Mr Om Hari Arora Chief Information Officer Hero Motocorp Ltd,

Ms Neelima Surineedi Senior Manager, Dell Technologies, Mr B Raghuveer CEO & Cofounder Nivetti Systems, , Mr Anand Dutta, Global Head Cybersecurity & Cloud Alliances, Tech Mahindra and various experts from industry sectors and technology companies who deliberated on the matters of concern related to cyber security.

The DX Secure conducted cyber security quizzes to assess the awareness levels of participants and gifts were distributed to the winners.

The DX Secure Conference was very interactive and much appreciated by the delegates who were present from the various Industry sectors and the MSME companies.