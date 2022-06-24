Balance between development and ecosystem crucial for water resources sustainability: Dr Anil K Kakodkar, Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission & Chairman of Jury

New Delhi :Dr Anil K Kakodkar, Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission & Chairman of Jury, CII National Awards for Excellence in Water Management, stressed for a collective action to strike a balance between development and environmental sustainability by minimizing adverse impacts on water resources. In this connection he opined to consider watershed as a hydrological unit for analysis, planning, development, and sustenance of water resources. He was speaking at the Conference on Emerging Technology Solutions for improved Water & Wastewater Management organised by CII today over Virtual platform. Applauding the proactive role of industry for recycle & reuse of wastewater for various industrial consumption, he further emphasized for a holistic approach towards integrated management of surface water, groundwater along with wastewater by leveraging emerging cutting-edge technologies.

Dr Subhash Chandra, Senior Principal Scientist, NGRI, CSIR, spoke on advanced geophysical investigation using 3D heliborne for high resolution mapping of aquifers in diverse hydrogeological settings. He said that the Heli-borne geophysical surveys, a rapid mapping tool provides a high-resolution 3D image of the sub-surface up to a depth of 500 meters below the ground and has been a leap forward in national aquifer mapping. Approximately, 65000 LKM data has been successfully mapped, informed Dr Chandra.

Dr Shyam R Asolekar, MPCB Chair Professor, Environmental Science & Engineering Department (ESED), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) referring to the article 21, “Right to live” of Constitution which is interpreted in favour of environment protection and has been equated to right to live in “clean environment’’ and Right to “healthy living‘’ emphasized on the responsibility on citizens and industry to curb pollution. He further added that as ecological systems are interconnected, delicately balanced and have direct as well as delayed response, therefore, preventive environment management interventions such as recycle & reuse, audit, life cycle assessment, sustainable consumption to reduce risks to humans and environment are important.

Dr Ajay Popat, Conference Chairman, & President, Ion Exchange (India) Limited stressed that with shrinking water resources, the rising demand and concern over the contamination of water resources, recycle and reuse of water has become more critical now than before. Dr Popat elucidated the prominent role of innovations in wastewater technology and application of IoT for enhancing efficiency of water treatment plants.

Mr George Rajkumar, Co- chair, National Committee on Water & Country President, Grundfos mentioned that wastewater treatment industry in India is witnessing a new momentum as both industry and government are taking proactive steps to enable the reuse and recycling of wastewater. He stressed on the need for cross-learnings among stakeholders to improve wastewater management.