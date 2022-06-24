NTPC crosses the 2GW RE Capacity

New Delhi : India’s leading energy utility, NTPC Group installed RE capacity crosses 2 GW with commissioning of country’s largest floating solar PV project of 92MW on the reservoir of Kayamkulam Gas Power Station, Alappuzha District, Kerala.

Spread over 480 acres of reservoir, this floating solar project would generate electricity from more than 3 lakh solar PV modules. This would be sufficient to light around 26,000 households. Around 1,73,000 tons of CO2e would be avoided every year during the lifespan of this project.

More than 4 GW RE capacity in 22 projects is under implementation while over 5 GW RE capacity is under tendering.

Work is under progress at Leh on integrated project for mobility where five buses would ply intracity using Green Hydrogen. At NTPC Kawas near Surat (Gujarat), the work for Green Hydrogen blending with Natural Gas (PNG) is currently under progress.