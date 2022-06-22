TCS Named Among the Top 50 Community Minded Companies in the U.S. by Points of Light

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named one of the top 50 community-minded companies in the United States for the sixth consecutive year by Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. TCS has also been named the Information Technology Sector Lead for the fourth year. In addition, for the first time, TCS has been honored with the Strategic Volunteer Award for aligning employee volunteer time and talent with its strategic CSR programs.

“Today, more than ever before, employees and communities expect businesses to play a leading role in response to global and local challenges,” said Balaji Ganapathy, Chief Social Responsibility Officer, TCS. “We at TCS are committed to building better, more inclusive futures for all of us, and are honored to be recognized by Points of Light for our efforts.”

“Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO, Points of Light. “Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like TCS are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change.”

TCS was honored by Points of Light for its high-impact community engagement programs and the organization’s ongoing investments in creating meaningful, lasting change. A few key highlights are:

TCS’ signature STEM programs, via goIT and Ignite My Future in School, have impacted over 1.7 million students and 133,000 teachers in the US till date. Designed to encourage computational thinking and spark innovation among school students, these programs are increasing equitable access to STEM learning and preparing the students for the digital workforce of tomorrow.

TCS’ Tech 4 Good program logged 14,000 hours of pro bono time over four large-scale digital transformation projects for Internal Medical Corp, Peace First, and Pyxera Global, including a 2,000-hour pro bono commitment to build the ReScore app for the Council for Responsible Sport. Using cloud-based technology, the app enables sporting event organizers of all levels to measure, track, report, and verify their progress on a broad range of environmental and social indicators.

A 25% increase in corporate giving by TCS, including both cash and pro bono work, as a direct response to global crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, educator and student needs, food insecurity, and multiple natural disasters.

TCS employees collectively participated in 1.1 million hours of diversity, equity, and inclusion training, including bias training and diversity leadership. The company also added five new employee resource groups to six already thriving global affinity groups. In addition, TCS celebrated the launch of the internal guide, “The Language of Inclusivity.” As a technology company with nearly 600,000 people operating in 46 countries around the world, TCS believes that acknowledging and respecting diverse identities is critical to business success.

TCS’ Purpose4Life and Leaders with Purpose programs encourage employees to volunteer for worthy causes in their local communities. To date, TCSers in the U.S. have volunteered over 300,000 hours of their time, most of it aligned with the company’s STEM programs, earning TCS this year’s Strategic Volunteer Award.

Looking ahead, TCS will expand its Ignite My Future and goIT programs to additional geographies around the world, continue to drive conversations about innovative solutions to social problems through its Digital Empowers initiative, and grow its pro bono offerings to benefit a greater number of nonprofits.

Launched in 2012, the Civic 50 list is determined by an annual survey based on Points of Light’s Corporate Civic Engagement Framework, which creates a roadmap for companies to use their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.