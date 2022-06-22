TCS Wins Two Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), has won two 2021 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards: Industry Solution Partner of the Year for Retail and Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year.

TCS won the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award – Retail for its deep cloud transformation experience with retail market leaders, and for its comprehensive and compelling digital solutions that are transforming the industry. The TCS Algo Retail™ suite of products and platforms enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI, and machine learning on Google Cloud to unlock exponential business value. It includes:

TCS Optumera™, a retail and supply chain optimization platform that curates unified price, promotion, and markdown strategies to improve customer price perception, execute omni-channel pricing autonomously and drive profitability.

TCS OmniStore™, a unified commerce platform drives a seamless and unified customer experience with connected context between online and stores.

TCS Optunique™, an enterprise personalization solution that enables unified, hyper-personalized experiences in real time.

The Google Cloud Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year award recognizes TCS’ commitment to diversity and inclusion. TCS is an equal opportunity employer with a well-defined and progressive diversity, equity and inclusion policy embracing the different forms of diversity.

TCS has over 153 nationalities in its workforce and is one of the largest employers of women in the world, with over 210,000 women employees. This diversity is an aggregate outcome of deliberate efforts around hiring in every market, talent development, promotion and retention, and policies specifically designed to encourage talented individuals, regardless of demographic profile, to plan longer term careers in TCS. Leadership development programs focused on women employees such as iExcel, have resulted in an 84% increase in the number of women in senior management positions.

“TCS is helping global organizations achieve their growth and transformation objectives using the native capabilities of the cloud. In addition, we are partnering them in their sustainability journeys, leveraging our intellectual property to help reduce their carbon footprint and collaborating with them on social themes like workforce diversity and STEM education,” said Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head, Google Business Unit, TCS. “We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud for demonstrating our agility, innovation, and industry-leading retail solutions and our exceptional dedication to diversity and inclusion.”

“We’re pleased to recognize Tata Consultancy Services as our Industry Partner of the Year for Retail and Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Ecosystem and Channels. “TCS has demonstrated strong technical and service capabilities as an industry partner, while also championing inclusion and accessibility within their organization and in their work with Google Cloud customers around the globe.”

The TCS Google Business Unit offers a full complement of services and solutions leveraging its domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud’s suite of technologies. These services help companies achieve superior business outcomes from cloud transformation initiatives to gain resilience, better customer experience and the flexibility of an open, scalable, and democratized ecosystem. TCS is investing in industry solutions to drive innovation and digital transformation for all leading industries and has enabled the availability of our rich portfolio of industry-centric products and platforms on Google Cloud.

TCS has a rich suite of cloud accelerators rendered on the Google Garage, a digital lab that allows sprinting for experimentation with an experiential and immersive experience. TCS has 10 specializations on Google Cloud: Application Development, Infrastructure, Work Transformation – Enterprise, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Cloud Migration, Security, Data Management, Marketing Analytics, and SAP on Google Cloud as well as 82 expertise badges.

For more information on TCS’ Google Cloud Business Unit, visit www.tcs.com/tcs-google-cloud