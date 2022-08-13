TCS Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services[1].

According to the report, “TCS is potentially a good choice for organizations looking for a client-centric, action-oriented tier 1 IT services provider with strong Adobe-related skills.” It further said that “TCS has a number of key intellectual property assets to help its clients drive value from Adobe solutions.”

“TCS helps customers envision the possibilities of the future that inspire innovation and create purpose-led and inclusive customer experiences leveraging our Experience First Engagement Approach and Adobe solutions,” said Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive. “We believe this recognition is a reflection of our vision, investments in research and co-innovation, comprehensive suite of Adobe offerings and the resultant market impact.”

To drive superior digital experience with innovation and design for its customers, TCS has invested in setting up futuristic innovation centers, such as the TCS Pace Port™ co-innovation and research centers, a global network of five experience design studios across the US, UK, Australia and India, labs focused on Adobe technologies, Innovation Showcase, a presentation, and engagement facility, and TCS COIN Accelerator, a collaborative space.

TCS Interactive offerings include advisory and consulting services, Experience Design Studios that bring together its design, content, marketing, and technology expertise to deliver end-to-end transformations, and digital experience services across key capabilities such as digital marketing and digital commerce.

TCS leverages its CX frameworks such as CX Design™ and MarTech 4.0 and design, content, marketing, and commerce capabilities to create personalized, seamless, and engaging digital experiences, branding solutions, and digital ecosystems using Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud.

TCS’ Digital Marketing offerings cover consultation, technology, and business operations addressing marketing automation, insights/data-driven marketing, personalization, cross-channel marketing, and marketing ROI.

TCS’ Digital Commerce offerings focus on commerce strategies and technology to enable continuous innovation and provide an omnichannel experience with connected digital platform ecosystems comprising channels, marketing, content, and commerce.

TCS is a Platinum-level Adobe Solution Partner with over 2,900 credentials and 9 specializations across Adobe solutions and offers comprehensive services across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. Focusing on design-led approach with an Experience First strategy, TCS Interactive has led many transformation engagements for customers across industries.

“TCS brings breadth and depth of technology capabilities to clients combined with a strong grounding in Adobe software products,” said Douglas Hayward, Research Director – Customer Experience Services, IDC. “Clients appreciate its commitment to value delivery, its empathetic approach to engagements, and its focus on delivery excellence.”