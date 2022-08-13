National

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.96 Crore (2,07,96,13,281) today

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.96 Crore (2,07,96,13,281today. More than 23 lakh (23,04,225) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10413016
2nd Dose 10098496
Precaution Dose 6544776
FLWs 1st Dose 18432806
2nd Dose 17684523
Precaution Dose 12722917
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39752528
  2nd Dose 29125650
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61463487
  2nd Dose 51749416
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560031290
2nd Dose 510924164
Precaution Dose 40199125
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203793678
2nd Dose 195796364
Precaution Dose 24694781
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127512305
2nd Dose 122374844
Precaution Dose 36299115
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1021399110
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 937753457
Precaution Dose 120460714
Total 2079613281

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 13th August, 2022 (575th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 39
2nd Dose 381
Precaution Dose 13576
FLWs 1st Dose 84
2nd Dose 500
Precaution Dose 24825
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 32484
  2nd Dose 65191
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 17818
  2nd Dose 38190
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30403
2nd Dose 125181
Precaution Dose 1118999
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5089
2nd Dose 27316
Precaution Dose 553261
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3203
2nd Dose 18298
Precaution Dose 229387
Cumulative 1st dose administered 89120
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 275057
Precaution Dose 1940048
Total 2304225

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

