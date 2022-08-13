New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.96 Crore (2,07,96,13,281) today. More than 23 lakh (23,04,225) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10413016 2nd Dose 10098496 Precaution Dose 6544776 FLWs 1st Dose 18432806 2nd Dose 17684523 Precaution Dose 12722917 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39752528 2nd Dose 29125650 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61463487 2nd Dose 51749416 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560031290 2nd Dose 510924164 Precaution Dose 40199125 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203793678 2nd Dose 195796364 Precaution Dose 24694781 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127512305 2nd Dose 122374844 Precaution Dose 36299115 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1021399110 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 937753457 Precaution Dose 120460714 Total 2079613281

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 13th August, 2022 (575th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 39 2nd Dose 381 Precaution Dose 13576 FLWs 1st Dose 84 2nd Dose 500 Precaution Dose 24825 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 32484 2nd Dose 65191 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 17818 2nd Dose 38190 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30403 2nd Dose 125181 Precaution Dose 1118999 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5089 2nd Dose 27316 Precaution Dose 553261 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3203 2nd Dose 18298 Precaution Dose 229387 Cumulative 1st dose administered 89120 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 275057 Precaution Dose 1940048 Total 2304225

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.