TCS Joins Hands with AWS to Help Enterprises Harness the Power of Quantum Computing

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, considered one of the most promising technologies of the decade.

While still in its nascent stages, quantum computing has the potential to help solve challenges too difficult for classical computers to solve in a timely manner today, such as enhanced detection of surface anomalies or optimization problems.

The new TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS will offer a virtual research and development environment leveraging Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from AWS. TCS plans to leverage the lab to design industry-leading solutions, build domain-centric performance benchmarks, and drive hackathons.

TCS will help customers explore and co-create new use cases of quantum computing to tackle business challenges that defy the capabilities of conventional technologies. TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge and competency across industries and technology expertise to use qubits to help customers design transformational solutions in areas like portfolio risk evaluation, secure communication ecosystems, predicting customer behavior, and production planning.

Working with partners across technology providers, academia, and the startup ecosystem, TCS has been investing in quantum computing research for over four years, which has already resulted in two patent filings and progress toward advancing artificial intelligence, optimization, cryptography, and digital security. TCS also contributes to standard bodies and various government initiatives in quantum computing.

“The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS enables customers to evaluate with agility, the true potential of what quantum technology can realize for their core business operations. It provides a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate, and test new ideas on Amazon Braket,” said Krishna Mohan, Global Head, AWS Business Unit, TCS. “Our customers can jumpstart their quantum computing journey by taking advantage of the investments TCS has made in this powerful technology, backed by our strong partnership with AWS.”

TCS’ AWS Business Unit is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation on AWS. TCS holds a number of AWS validated qualifications, including membership in the AWS Premier Tier Service Partner Program, AWS Managed Service Provider, AWS Public Sector Partner Program, AWS Solution Provider Program, and AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. TCS currently has more than 8,000 AWS certifications, and the business unit represents a significant investment by TCS and builds on the deep expertise and execution experience of its large pool of AWS certified professionals to create more value for shared customers. For more information, visit www.tcs.com/tcs-aws.