16-year-old from Hyderabad takes home National Championship trophy at TCS InQuizitive 2022

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the winners of the National Finals of its biggest inter-school quiz competition TCS InQuizitive on November 26, 2022, at President, Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions.

Mustafa Ahmed from Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala, Hyderabad, walked away with the National Championship title. The winner received a trophy, memento, and gift vouchers. Christopher Joseph from Naipunnya Public School, Ernakulam (Kochi) was the runner-up to the National Championship and also took home a trophy, memento, and gift vouchers.

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, TCS, gave away prizes to the National Champions and Runners-up.

“In today’s digital economy, technology know-how and skills are extremely crucial. TCS has been a proud proponent of digital literacy through a variety of knowledge initiatives including TCS InQuizitive. Leveraging a gamified approach, we are engaging with the future change makers of the country. The response from the student community to TCS InQuizitive is encouragement enough for us to keep up with our digital literacy mission.” said Samir Seksaria.

TCS InQuizitive 2022 was held in a phygital form with the initial rounds being held virtually, and the Semi-Finals and National-Finals conducted physically. In its inaugural edition, the quiz witnessed strong participation from over 12,000+ students of classes 8-12 from 600+ cities across India. Students from Tier II and Tier III dominated the quiz. The National Finals witnessed a strongly contested participation from the top-six, ardent, zealous, and acumen-driven champions drawn from multiple cities across India. They battled it out for the coveted National Championship title.

Pickbrain aka Giri Balasubramaniam, was the quizmaster for this edition of TCS InQuizitive. The quiz was uniquely curated to help students understand the technological revolution through discussions and interesting questions. Schools that participated in the quiz will benefit as the students will stay in touch with the technological developments in various fields like science, sports, engineering, and art.

TCS InQuizitive is a part of TCS’ mission to nurture the curiosity of the youth and empower them with the know-how of IT and the digital economy. TCS’ Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling efforts go well beyond the boundaries of the organization. Competitions such as TCS InQuizitive push the limits of students’ knowledge and make them reach for answers beyond textbooks. Another example is the TCS CodeVita, which holds a Guinness World Records™ title as the world’s largest computer programming competition.