TCS is the UK’s #1 Software and IT Services Company Once Again

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked number one by revenue among the Top 30 Suppliers of Software and IT Services (SITS) to the UK Market by industry analyst firm, TechMarketView1.

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies. TCS has retained its position as the UK’s largest SITS provider. The company also performed very well in the revenue rankings by sub-category, topping the chart for Applications Operations, ranking #2 in IT/BP Services, and #3 in the Consulting and Solutions categories.

According to the report, the UK remains an extremely important market for TCS, and this bullish approach has paid dividends, as it continued to grow across all its core sectors. It highlights that TCS’ bounce back from the pandemic has been sharp in the UK where it won significant deals with the likes of Royal London, Virgin Atlantic, Nationwide, Department of Work and Pensions, and Transport for London during the year. The report goes on to say, TCS’ new wins coupled with the strong sales performance of 2021 should support further growth in the UK.

“TCS has retained its position as the UK’s largest Software and IT Services provider possessing a portfolio of capabilities and scale of operations that few can currently rival. It remains well placed to continue to grow in the UK as it further strengthens its brand profile here,” said Marc Hardwick, Research Director, TechMarketView.

“Over the past year, we began many new partnerships with UK corporations looking to modernize their technology stacks, while deepening our relationships with existing clients to become their innovation, growth and transformation partner,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland. “We are delighted to be the number one SITS provider in the UK yet again. This position reflects our customer-centricity, deep contextual and industry knowledge, and investments in innovation and intellectual property.”

CIOs from the UK’s largest IT spending organisations have ranked TCS the #1 IT services provider for customer satisfaction in surveys by Whitelane Research, for the last seven years. TCS’ customer-centricity and differentiated offerings have powered strong revenue growth and market share gains in recent years. Additionally, over the last year, it has expanded its presence in the UK public sector, winning several new deals to build digital solutions that will empower and improve the quality of life of citizens.

TCS has been systematically investing in research and innovation, taking up promising themes in each industry, and leveraging its domain knowledge to build innovative solutions that are proactively showcased to customers. In addition, the company has been partnering with customers through the discovery, definition, refinement, and delivery phases of innovation at the TCS Pace Ports™, its co-innovation and research centres across the world.

To support its growth, it has added more than 7,000 employees, including 2,000 trainees over the last five years, making it among the top UK recruiters of IT services talent. TCS currently employs over 20,000 people in 30 locations around the country and intends to recruit an additional 1,500 employees in 2022. Its workforce is diverse, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.

TCS has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local IT talent. It has been named the #1 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute and among the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work for in the UK.

TCS is also investing in the tech professionals of the future, equipping young people with the skills and passion to pursue STEM subjects and careers in the industry. TCS and its employees work closely with charities and social enterprises to drive outreach and bridge the knowledge gap. Since its launch in 2013, TCS’ IT Futures programme has reached over 300,000 UK students.