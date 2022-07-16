Raipur : Attention should be paid to ensure quality and price of the products prepared by Rural Industrial Parks: Chief Minister Mr. Baghel

New Delhi : In a meeting organized today at his residence office, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that there is a need to pay special attention towards providing quality, reasonable price and marketing of the products to create a good and stable market for the products being prepared by the rural industrial parks in the Gauthan of Chhattisgarh, so that sales of these products can be increased and self-help groups can avail maximum benefit from it. In the meeting, he reviewed the work being done in Godhan Nyay Yojana, C-Mart and Chief Minister Silk Mission and the development works of converting Gauthans in Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park.

Agriculture Minister Shri Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Shri Mohammad Akbar, Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Guru Rudra Kumar, Higher Education Minister Shri Umesh Patel, Advisor to Chief Minister Shri Pradeep Sharma, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Shri Girish Devangan, Chief Secretary Shri. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Subrata Sahu along with officers of the concerned departments were present.

Chief Minister Shri Baghel said in the meeting that, it has been directed to prepare the products which can be consumed locally according to the need of the village residents. The Chief Minister also instructed to use social media platforms like Amazon, Flipkart for branding and sale of finished products in Gauthans. He said that arrangements should also be made to provide training to the people involved in various income-oriented activities in Gauthans.

It was informed in the meeting that 12 thousand 176 self-help groups are working in Gauthans, in which 83 thousand 874 women are it’s members. These groups have so far received an income of about 65 crore 18 lakh rupees from various activities. Self-help groups are doing vermi compost production, community gardening, mushroom production, poultry, fish farming, goat rearing as well as making lamps, pots, incense sticks from cow dung. Along with this, activities like manufacturing of sanitary pads , bags manufacturing, fencing poles, LED bulbs, paper blocks are also being conducted in Gauthans. At present, 79 oil mills, 177 pulse mills, 364 flour mills, 939 mini rice mills have been established in Gauthan. At least two Gauthans have been selected in each block of the district for development of Rural Industrial Park. It was informed in the meeting that unemployed youth, interested men-women and entrepreneurs of third gender are eligible to conduct various activities along with self-help groups in Gauthans under Rural Industrial Park. The goods produced in Rural Industrial Park are being sold in local Haat Bazar, C-Mart, Shabri Emporium, Sanjeevani Kendra, wholesalers, private companies and government offices.

During the review of Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chief Minister directed to provide machines for filtering vermi compost in all Gauthans. He said that the dairy industry has benefited from the Godhan Nyay Yojana. He further said that farmers are using vermi compost regularly and its demand will increase in the future, so maximum production of vermi compost should be done.

Agriculture Minister Shri Ravindra Choubey said that about 19 lakh quintals of vermi compost has been prepared in Gauthans, which is being sold to the farmers. At present about 3 lakh quintals of vermi compost is left. It was informed in the meeting that out of 1300 gauthans , procurement has started in 619 gauthans, about 82 thousand quintals of cow dung has been procured here, dung procurement will start soon in 159 Gauthans.

Establishment of Cocoon Bank in Nangoor

During the Silk Mission review, the Chief Minister said that a large number of local people can be provided with a means of income and employment in the collection and thread making process of natural cocoons in Bastar. It was informed in the meeting that Cocoon Bank has been established by the Forest Department at Nangoor in Bastar district. Natural rally cocoons are being purchased by the Forest Department from the local people at support price. 740 beneficiaries have been given training in making yarn. They will also be given threading machines. The project to set up a modern wet reeling unit at Nangoor at a cost of Rs.5 crore 70 has been sent to the Central Silk Board for approval. The rally cocoons are collected from 01 March to 30 April and 01 August to 15 October.

Sale of handloom garments worth 4.90 lakhs in Bilasa Premium Shop

It was also informed in the meeting that till 11th July, garments worth 4.90 Lakhs Rs. Has been sold In this premium shop. Tussar silk and cotton sarees, stoles, dress material, home furnishing items and readymade handloom garments prepared by weavers of Chhattisgarh are being displayed and sold.