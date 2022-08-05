TCS Becomes AWS Security Competency Partner

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that it has achieved the Compliance and Privacy distinction in Amazon Web Services (AWS)’ newly launched Security Competency. This designation recognizes that TCS has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’ technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of consulting services expertise in Compliance and Privacy to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the Compliance and Privacy distinction in the AWS Security Competency differentiates TCS as an AWS Partner that provides specialized consulting services designed to help the largest global enterprises adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“TCS is proud to become an early AWS Security Competency Partner to achieve the Compliance and Privacy distinction,” said Krishna Mohan, Global Head, AWS Business Unit, TCS. “TCS helps customers achieve their security goals using our deep contextual and industry knowledge, consulting expertise, automation skills and our AWS security capabilities. Our capabilities in implementing compliance as code, augmenting AWS environment with automated internal audits, and leveraging our posture management solutions enable customers to stay compliant with regulatory controls and data privacy norms dictated by their geography.”

TCS empowers enterprises to lead with confidence by securing their entire digital estate. As the threat surface expands and cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, TCS partners with enterprises to quantify their risks and strengthen their security posture by embedding security at design, implementing a zero trust framework, and providing them 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend against and respond to evolving risks, with its Cyber Defense Suite.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services including consulting and advisory, security-as-a-service, industry-nuanced solutions, and managed security services across areas including cloud security, detection and response, identity and access management, vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, data security, and IT/OT security services.

TCS equips enterprises to automate manual security tasks and elevate the cloud security posture to help them gain visibility and control of the digital landscape, providing measures to address emerging cybersecurity threats. It enables enterprises to avoid regulatory penalties by automating compliance checks, and identifying pockets of security automation across clouds, helping detect advanced cyber-attacks in real-time.

TCS’ global network of 12 Threat Management Centers provide localized expert security services rapidly to help clients meet their unique business and regulatory requirements.

TCS’ AWS Business Unit is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging AWS. TCS’ large pool of AWS cloud-ready professionals leverage their domain knowledge and AWS technology building blocks to create transformational solutions contextualized to specific industry sub-verticals. TCS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider. It holds 9 AWS Competencies and 9 AWS Service Validations.