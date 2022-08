New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated M. Sreeshankar for winning Silver medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“M. Sreeshankar’s Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come.”