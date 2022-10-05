TCS and National Robotarium Collaborate on Cutting-Edge Robotics and AI research

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced a major applied engineering and research partnership with The National Robotarium, the UK’s largest and most advanced AI and robotics research centre, which opened its doors at Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh campus.

TCS Research will work closely with the new centre on innovation as part of a wider agreement between TCS and Heriot-Watt University, to support early-stage AI and robotics product development, entrepreneurship, job creation and building digital skills in the workforce.

The National Robotarium provides a data-driven incubator environment, in which humans and robots can work together alongside academics, technologists and businesses ranging in size from innovative start-ups to global enterprises. By utilising the unique capabilities of the pioneering research centre, TCS and The National Robotarium will be able to de-risk and accelerate the development and adoption of robotics systems that can be used to tackle urgent societal issues, such as social and geriatric care.

TCS and The National Robotarium will work together with experts from Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh on applied engineering and joint research across multiple disciplines, including soft robotics, field robotics, co-bots and tele-operations. TCS will bring together the best of its innovation capabilities with TCS PACE™ to increase cross-industry collaboration and accelerate the development of advanced robotics solutions from laboratory to market.

The new centre features an autonomous systems laboratory, a living lab for trialling technology in a realistic home setting, and an education hub for a school outreach programme that will see TCS and The National Robotarium engaging with young students who are interested in pursuing a career in robotics.

K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, commented: “TCS is delighted to announce this strategic partnership with The National Robotarium aimed at achieving our shared goal of empowering people’s lives with innovative technology. As part of this partnership, we will leverage the TCS PACE philosophy and ecosystem to accelerate industrial collaboration and increase the adoption of AI and robotics solutions to drive superior outcomes for customer and communities.”

Stewart Miller, CEO, The National Robotarium, commented: “This exciting collaboration is a fitting milestone to announce during the official opening ceremony of the National Robotarium. The partnership will enable Tata Consultancy Services and the National Robotarium to combine our vast combined experience and expertise, elevating the robotics and artificial intelligence offerings of both organisations as a result.”

Dr Gillian Murray, Deputy Principal for Business and Enterprise, Heriot-Watt University, said: “This unique and ground-breaking facility is already helping to inform and lead the future applications of robotics and AI on the global stage. Our strategic partnership with TCS will accelerate that process, ensuring that the expertise of the National Robotarium is sought after to address a multitude of global societal challenges.”