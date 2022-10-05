TCS Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services[1].

According to the report, “TCS leverages its broad portfolio in engaging with customers strategically as a growth and transformation partner, a step beyond being a technically proficient managed services provider.” It further says, “Deep industry knowledge in sectors such as utilities, insurance, retail, and telecommunications adds competitive differentiation to TCS’ managed cloud security business.”

“The rapid cloud adoption among enterprises has expanded their digital footprint and accelerated the use of new business models, increasing the threat surface. TCS’ comprehensive suite of security services and platforms help customers improve visibility across the threat landscape, secure their cloud journeys and enhance their cyber resilience,” said Santha Subramoni, Head, Cybersecurity Practice, TCS. “We believe this position as a Leader is a recognition of our vision and strategy, focus on delivering purpose-led solutions and continuous innovation to combat evolving cyber risks.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud security services across the cloud journey, including migration and modernization, secure by design architecture, automated security guard rails and security assurance. It empowers clients with faster time to market, better compliance outcomes, automated enforcement of policy as a code, improved service quality through transparency, and reduced security debt through a structured, well-defined, repeatable, and automated process.

TCS Cyber Defense Suite helps enterprises quantify their risks and strengthen their security posture by embedding security at design, implementing a zero-trust framework, and providing 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend against and respond to evolving risks.

The Cloud Secure module of TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite covers the entire cloud security life cycle across hyper-scalers. It provides a single pane of glass view leveraging TCS-defined cloud security frameworks, prebuilt security controls, cloud security foundational templates for public cloud platforms, configuration management of cloud-native tools, and operational management tasks orchestration and automation.

TCS has a Microsoft Gold competency in security, the Google Cloud security specialization, and AWS security services competency.

Its over 13,000 cyber specialists and more than a dozen Threat Management Centers distributed across the world, provide localized expert security services to help clients meet their unique business and regulatory requirements.

“Being one of the largest IT service providers in size, TCS could dip into its extensive roster of talent pool and complement their services with enhanced automations powered by AI to ensure services quality,” said Cathy Huang, Research Director, Worldwide Security Services, IDC.

To learn more, visit www.tcs.com/services/cyber-security-future-ready-enterprise.