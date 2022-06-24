Tata Steel Medica Hospital performs rare total elbow replacement surgery

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Medica Hospital, located in Duburi, Jajpur district of Odisha, earned yet another feather in its hat with successful surgery of a total elbow replacement on 70 years old patient Mr Chandra Mohan Tiu. Mr Tiu of Birsamunda Colony, Gobarghati, Jajpur had an elbow fracture 3 months prior to admission to the hospital. Being fearful of surgery, he had gone to a local quack for treatment that resulted in a painful and stiff elbow and he landed up in a situation when he was not even able to feed himself with his own hands.

Having lost all hope he came to Tata Steel Medica Hospital at Kalinganagar with a single wish that he should be able to do his day-to-day activity by himself. The patient was counselled regarding the total elbow replacement surgery by Dr. Sudhanshu Sekhar Das who is a joint replacement specialist in the orthopaedics department of the hospital. In a 3-hour long surgery his elbow was replaced and in just 2 days of recovery time post the surgery, the patient was able to use his hand.

Thanking Tata Medica team for his recovery Mr Chandra Mohan Tiusaid, “I had severe pain before I came to the hospital and was not sure about the condition of my elbow. Thanks to the counselling and timely intervention of the hospital I could recover so fast.”

Commenting on the operation Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Das said, “Elbow replacement cases are rare, usually only 5-10 cases occur in a year in Odisha. We are extremely happy with the success of the surgery and the condition of the patient as he was discharged from the hospital in time”.

Tata Steel Medica Hospital is fast gaining popularity in the district due to its highly qualified team for trauma care dealing with Orthopaedics, General Surgery, ENT, Burn Unit & Plastic surgery and others.