Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Baghel expresses condolence on sad demise of Railway Officer Mr. Bhaati

New Delhi :During the ongoing non-interlocking work between Anuppur-Shahdol on Bilaspur-Katni railway line, Mr. Yogendra Singh Bhati, the Regional Manager posted in Baikunthpur, Bilaspur Division of South-East-Central Railway, passed away after being hit by a train. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to Shri Bhati, a 2018 batch Indian Railway Service officer, and expressed deep condolences on his sudden demise. Mr. Baghel has empathized with the bereaved family members and has prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.