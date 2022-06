New Delhi :In view of the law and order situation in the state in the Panchayat and Urban Bodies General Election-2022, continuous action is being taken by the police. So far, 1062 unlicensed arms have been seized in the state. Two lakh 56 thousand licensed weapons have been deposited in the state. Action has been taken against one lakh 36 thousand 521 persons in the Preventive Section of CRPC. Till now 15 thousand 907 non-bailable warrants have also been executed.