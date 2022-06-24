Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Rani Durgavati on her martyrdom day

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today paid floral tributes to the portrait of Rani Durgavati on her martyrdom day, at his residence office.

Mr. Baghel said that the courage and sacrifice of the Warrior Queen Durgavati will always be a source of inspiration for people of the country. She did not bow down before anyone and sacrificed her life to protect motherland. Rani Durgavati is the epitome of valor and courage.