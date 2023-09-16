Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes International Day of Preservation of Ozone Layer

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Kalinganagar observed ‘International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer’ with a series of events in and around its plant premises in Kalinganagar of Jajpur district in Odisha on Saturday.

The theme announced by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2023 is ‘Fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change’.

Environment Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar organised an awareness session for the students of Jakhapura High School in which students from Class 8 – 10 participated. The session aimed at creating awareness among the students on various aspects of sustainability including plantation, importance of ozone layer, UV radiation, ozone depleting substances and impact of ozone layer depletion on humans and animals. On the occasion, on-the spot quiz and debate competitions were also organised for the students, and the winners were felicitated.

Inside the plant premises, apart from organising awareness sessions among the employees and contract workers on the topic, a plantation drive was also organised in which more than 200 saplings were planted.