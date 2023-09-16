Volvo showcases its Born-Electric Car C40 Recharge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Volvo Car India today showcased its born Electric Car–C40 Recharge in Bengaluru at their Martial Volvo Cars. Volvo Car’s core offerings of safety and luxury form an integral part of C40 Recharge. The much-awaited C40 Recharge is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 61,25,000. Bookings for the C40 Recharge are exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website. This is the second EV from Volvo in India and will be assembled at the Company’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka and it comes with an 11 kW charger.

““Our discerning customers have been keenly waiting for the C40 Recharge and it is indeed a pleasure to introduce this car to them today. We are looking forward to making the deliveries. The C40 Recharge has a host of features that give a memorable driving experience. These will find favour with our customers as will the safety norms that Volvo is known for globally” said Ritesh Reddy “Managing Director, Martial Motors Pvt Ltd”

About C40 Recharge Born Electric:

– Power: 408 hp

– Torque: 660 Nm

– Battery : 78 kWh

– Battery Type: Li-Ion

– Battery weight: 500kgs

– Acceleration: 0-100 kms – 4.7 s

– Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000 km

– Top speed: 180 km/h

– Power distribution ratio : 40/60

– Power (Front/Rear) – 163 hp/ 245 hp

– WLTP Range: 530 kms

– ICAT Range : 683 kms

– Front storage (Frunk): 31 ltrs

– Rear storage (boot space): 413 ltrs

– Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person): 171mm

– One Pedal Drive option

– Leather-free interiors

– Unique battery safety cage

– A new silhouette aero-dynamically designed slimmed roof line

– Neatly packaged sensors for the Advanced Driver Assist Systems sensor platform

– 84-pixel LED (each side) that automatically adjusts to light conditions

– Large Panoramic Sunroof that minimizes glare and provides effective UV protection.

– Digital Services with 5 years subscription

– Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps)

– Volvo Cars App

– Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System (600W, 13 speakers)

– Volvo On Call

– Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor

– 360-degree camera

– Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Pilot Assist

– Lane Keeping Aid

– Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

– Parking Assistance Sensors (front, side & rear)

– 7 airbags

– Wireless Charging for smartphone