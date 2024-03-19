Tata Steel Honoured with Excellence in Biodiversity Management Award

Bhubaneswar, March 19, 2024: Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine has been conferred with the “Excellence in Biodiversity” management award at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ITC Sustainability Awards 2023. Operating under the company’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD), the mine was honoured with the coveted award for its outstanding efforts in biodiversity conservation in and around its operational area.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited and President-Designate, CII, presented the prestigious award at the 18th CII ITC Sustainability Awards organised at Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi. Devraj Tiwari, Head (Mining), Sukinda Chromite Mine, received the award on behalf of the company.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are mindful of the quote of Chief Seattle that “Earth does not belong to human beings. Human being belongs to the Earth”. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have been continuously strengthening our biodiversity management practices and taking up numerous sustainability initiatives for environment conservation. I thank the jury members for recognising our unwavering commitment towards preserving biodiversity. It will surely inspire the team to continue giving our best for the cause.”

Notably, community awareness programmes like Prajatiya Khadyotsav (authentic tribal food and culture festival), Green Therapy (ethnobotanical knowledge sharing festival), Jaibakala Vividhata (event to promote biodiversity through art), Sarjom Baa (tribal music festival), conservation measures for the local silkworm species Sukinda Ecorace, Butterfly Garden, Medicinal Park by the steel major earned the praise of the assessors of the award.

Tata Steel’s holistic approach to biodiversity management aligns with its broader sustainability goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting circular economy principles, and fostering social inclusion.