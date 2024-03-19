TPSODL Conducts Blood Donation Drive; Collects 110 Units

Berhampur, March: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with MKCG Medical College at the Company’s Khodasingi office, Berhampur. Aiming to save lives by replenishing blood banks and supporting individuals in need of blood transfusions, 110 employees donated blood in the camp.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, along with other senior officials actively participated in this blood donation camp. TPSODL employees volunteered for the program.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, stated, “Our collective effort in organizing this blood donation camp reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference in the community. Through this initiative, we not only save lives but also support a culture of compassion and solidarity within our organization.”

This blood donation drive held under the ongoing Tata Volunteering Week Program. Tata Volunteering Week (TVW) is celebrated across a four-week period, twice in a year. The key objective of this initiative is to encourage and inspire Tata volunteers (employees, their family members and retirees) to experience volunteering and eventually pursue it on a regular basis.