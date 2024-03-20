Vijay Amruta Kulange Appointed Managing Director Of OMFED

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Vijay Amruta Kulange was on Tuesday appointed as the new Managing Director of OMFED.

The State General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, 2013-batch IAS officer, Vijay Amruta Kulange has been appointed as the MD of OMFED.

The post of MD, OMFED, Bhubaneswar is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the state, the notification read.