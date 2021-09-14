Tata Steel Foundation dedicates Community Resource Centre to the residents of Banspani

Joda : Tata Steel Foundation dedicated a Community Resource Centre to the residents of Das Hutting, Banspani village under Ward Number 13 of Joda block in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The community centre was inaugurated by Mr Bichitrananda Nayak, OAS (SB), Executive Officer, Joda Municipality in the presence of Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, Tata Steel, Mr Tarini Naik, President, Joda East Iron Mine Mazdoor Union, Mr Ambika Nanda, Head, CSR (Odisha), Tata Steel, Mr Ranjit Bhanjadeo, Ex-Counsellor, Ward No 12 and Mr Churchil Mahakud, local youth leader.

The Community Resource Centre has three rooms including an office room, common room and a bathroom. Apart from this, arrangement for water supply through overhead tank structure along with a soak pit has also been done.

The community centre will benefit more than 400 people in the region by enabling them to organise cultural, religious and other community driven events. The centre will also serve as a platform for hosting academic and awareness sessions for youngsters in the villages.

Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Foundation and members from the community.

It may be noted here that a similar Community Resource Centre was inaugurated last month at Behera Hutting, Banspani on August 31, 2021.