Centralised BH series registration in Odisha from Wednesday

Cuttack: With an aim to provide ease to those who have to move from state to state the Bharat (BH) series centralised registration for private vehicles will come into effect from 15.09.21, Wednesday in Odisha. The central government by amending Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, has mandated that vehicles bearing the BH registration number will not be required to register in a new state once it relocates.

The new system of allotting BH series registration to vehicles will be completely online. The application along with the specified fee and taxes shall be made in electronic form through portal on the website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways i.e. https://parivahan.gov.in.

Who is eligible to get this facility?

Anyone who is a government employee, state or Centre, is eligible. One has to furnish official Identity Card to apply. In private sector, an employee of a company that has offices in at least four states/UTs is eligible to get the BH number on voluntary basis. One has to apply by filling up Form 60 .The state authorities will verify the proof and then assign the BH registration.

Road Tax

Vehicles registering under the BH system will be levied road tax for two years and in multiple of two thereafter. The road tax will be charged at 8 per cent if the cost of the vehicle is below Rs 10 lakh. It is 10 per cent for those costing between Rs 10-20 lakh and for vehicles costing more than Rs 20 lakh, the tax is 12 per cent.

Sl. No. Invoice price Motor vehicle tax (% of invoice price Remarks 1 Below Rs 10 lakh 8% – 2% extra charge shall be levied for diesel vehicles. – Electric vehicles shall be charged 2% less tax. 2 Rs.10-20 lakh 10% 3 Above Rs.20 lakh 12%

The registration mark for BH-series vehicle generated randomly through the portal shall be exhibited in black on white background.