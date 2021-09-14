Soch launches its first store in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Soch, India’s favourite one-stop shop for ethnic- wear has now launched its first store in Bhubaneswar on Janpath Road South, Saheed Nagar. The store is spread across a massive 2500 sq ft, and marks a firm step in the brand’s attempt to enhance its footprint in the state and reinforce its Pan-India presence. Soch already has its presence in the state with its first store in Angul. The new store in Bhubaneswar will showcase the brand’s latest collection. The exclusive collection with fluid silhouettes, breezy textures, and lightweight fabrics are perfect for this season. One can choose from an expansive range of sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, tunics, kurti suits, dress materials, and masks. The merchandise is selected basis an understanding of the local markets and trends

Commenting on the launch of the store, Vinay Chatlani, Executive Director & CEO, Soch Apparels said, “The response to our first store in Odisha in April 2021 has been encouraging and we decided to expand our presence in the state with a store launch in the capital Bhubaneswar. Odisha is a strategic market for us and expansion through franchisee stores will be a pivotal part of our growth journey. The new store will house the latest collections and provide our customers with a wide choice of ethnic wear. We want our customers to experience the brand the way it is meant to be. A one-stop-shop for women’s ethnic wear.”

As for safety protocols, Soch follows utmost safety, such as the use of sanitizers, masks, tracking employee wellness, and temperature checks. This in turn also ensures the safety of its customers. The store is sanitized in regular intervals, with only a limited number of people allowed into the stores at a time to ensure social distancing.

Soch has had a retail presence in the country for nearly 16 years and the brand has 135 stores across 53 cities in the country and a strong online retail presence. Soch retails through shop-in-shops at Central and sells online on its website soch.com. It is also available across other e-commerce portals like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Ajio, and Nykaa. Future expansion plans entail a move towards more unrepresented markets like Tier 2 cities, while at the same time, enhancing its presence in major metros. While the South and West have been traditional strongholds for Soch, the future roadmap includes actively developing a North and East footprint.