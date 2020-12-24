Tata Steel BSL bags prestigious Apex India Green Leaf Award 2019 for Environment Management

Narendrapur: Tata Steel BSL has bagged four Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2019 in Metal and Mining sector given by the Apex India Foundation in the category of Environmental Excellence (2), Energy Efficiency and Water Stewardship.

Its plant located in Dhenkanal, Odisha made the company proud by bagging the Gold Award for outstanding achievement in Environmental Excellence. While its Khopoli plant in Raigad district of Maharashtra got the Platinum award for its outstanding achievement in Energy Efficiency and the Gold Award for outstanding achievement in Environmental Excellence and its Sahibabad plant in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh received the Platinum Award for outstanding achievement in Water Stewardship.

Besides Mr Saroj Banerjee, Chief, Environment, Tata Steel BSL has been honoured as the Apex India Green Leaf Emerging environmentalist award 2019 for his dedication, innovative work and contributions towards environment management.

Shri Baldev Bhai G. Prajapati, National President, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Shri Sanjaya K. Mishra, noted environmentalist, Defence expert Retired Major General Shri P K Saighal, Shri Kuldeep Singh, President, Apex India Foundation and other dignitaries had graced the virtual award ceremony.

Mr Harbinder Singh Deepak, Chief, Shared Services, Mr Anoop Kumar Trivedi, Executive Plant Head, Sahibabad and Mr Kapil Modi, Executive Plant Head, Khopoli received the awards for Dhenkanal, Sahiababd and Khopoli plants of Tata Steel BSL respectively.

This award bears testimony to Tata Steel BSL’s constant endeavour to come up with sustainable solutions that are focused on reducing its environmental impact. In its Dhenkanal plant in Odisha, it has been recognized for successfully installing CDQ and 250 TPH gas-fired boiler to increase green power. Besides interventions including waste management of hazardous elements, water conservation and re-cycling, improvement in ambient air quality in and around the plant, creation of site-specific rain water harvesting structures, rapid afforestation using Miyawaki method of plantation, etc. helped the company bag the awards.

With the deployment of Sustainable Framework and Environment Policy, the steel major strives to build a culture of zero tolerance to environmental non-compliances with focus on reduction of carbon emissions, specific energy consumption, freshwater intake, waste generation, etc.

Its Khopoli plant in Raigad district of Maharashtra has shown immense competency in energy conservation and innovation in solid waste management, hot water generation systems, and installation of solar heating systems in the nearby colonies, efficiency improvement of Nitrogen Plant, installation of air amplifier reducing 25% air consumption, more use of LED lights, reduction in power consumption, Miyawaki plantation, etc. have improved the overall environment management of the plant drastically.

Similarly, appreciated for its incredible water stewardship, its Sahibabad plant in Ghaziabad district in UP has been efficiently harvesting 5.7 lakh cubic metres per annum rainwater and recharging the harvested rainwater underground to replenish the water aquifer. Besides stopping the waste of water, adoption of 9 ponds for recharge of ground water around the plant, artificial recharge in water scarcity zones, introduction of water-mist tap and water-free urinals have been highly appreciated.

