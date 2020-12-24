Stage Set for Global Odia Web Festival on 26th & 27th December

Bhubaneswar: The Stage is all set for the First ever Web Global Odia Festival on 26th and 27th December 2020. Odisha Society of Americas (OSA) would be hosting this Mahakumbha of Odia Diaspora in collaboration with Odia Associations of Thirty two countries spreading all over the World. The two days long virtual Mega Event will be inaugurated on Saturday 26th December 2020 at 6.30. p.m. India Time in the presence of Galaxy of dignitaries like Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibya Singha Deb, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Ministers Arun Sahoo, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Kenya’s Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra, Odisha Government’s “Mo Paribar” Convenor Arup Patnaik and Senior Bureaucrat Arabinda Padhee. Technocrat and Policy maker Sam Pitroda and M.P. Achyuta Samanta are scheduled to take part as distinguished Guests during the Seminar on Health and Wellness. The Special attractions in the closing ceremony on Sunday 27th December 2020 at 10.30 p.m. India time would be the appearance of ollywood superstars Akash Das Nayak and Sabyasachi Mishra.

The Grand Digital show of Odishan and Odia’s expertise and excellence will witness brain storming deliberations on the topics like Role of Media to increase engagement between Global Odia Diaspora and Odisha, Youth connection, ensuring quality higher education in Odisha for future generation and women empowerment. The Jumbo internet conclave of Odisha’s fragrance and festivities will feature sessions on Odia literature, Meet the Odia Diplomats, Musical extravaganza entitled ‘Sura Sangeeta’, Odia Poetry recitals and global networking namely “Gapa Sapa”. The Cultural Jamboori, solely designed to promote and popularise “Brand Odisha” will also showcase the rich art forms and vibrant culture of the state. The sand animation by renowned artist Sudam Pradhan, presentation of colourful creative choreographies on dance, music and theatre by artists of participating countries and exhibition of choicest traditional Odia cuisines will be the other highlights of the Festival.

The minute details of the unique Event has been finalised by several rounds of online International Preparatory meetings held under the chairmanship of OSA President Kuku Das. The representatives of Odia Associations across the Globe and Prominent non – Resident Odias actively engaged in organising this global odia festival include OSA’s Vice President Anil Patnaik, Secreatary Vivek Das, Treasurer Utkal Nayak, Prof. Chitta Baral from U.S.A, Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda and Prashant Bhuyan from Canada, President of All Russia Odia Samaj Santosh Mishra, President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr. Nalini Pati, Chairman of Vande Utkal Foundation Kishore Dwibedi, President of Odisha Society UK Sumant Mansingh and General Secretary Siba Ranjan Biswal, President of Odisha Samaj U.A.E. Amiya Mishra and General Secretary Pritish ranjan Dash, President of Indo – Japan Friendship Centre Kunna Dash, president of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Praharaj, President of Netherland Odia Samaj Saswat Padhi, President of Odia Network of Entrepreneurs Manoj Patra, Bikram Mohanty, Dr. Debendra Majhi, Debendra Rout, Sangeeta Gosain from India. Dr. Bijaylaxmi Mohanty and Dr. Sanjib Kumar Panda from Singapore, Akshay Patra and Dr. Bijayshree Samal from Switzerland, Dr. Bhagyashree Singh and Susmita Rajahansa from U.K., Dr. Adris Brahmadatta from Thailand, Dr. Sital kumar from Burma, President of Tanzania Odia Samaj Abhilash Nanda, President of Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi Pradeep Kumar Rath and Vice President Siddharth Das, President of Oman Odia Samaj Manoj Mohapatra, President of Odia Society of Singapore Dr. Alok Panda and former Secretary Sambit Mishra, Susmita Pattnaik from Qatar, Sanjay Das from Kathmandu, Ramesh Biswal from Odia Samaj Nigeria, Sumita Sahu from Finland, Deb Mohanty from Japan, N. Biswal from Bahama, Dipak Parida from Netherland, Debasis Mallik from Indonesia, Dr. Snigdha Mishra from Malaysia, Silky Misra from Odia Samaj Germany, Saroj Patnaik from Ghana and Chitaranjan Jena from Odia Samaj South Africa.

Related

comments