PM Narendra Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of J&K on 26 December

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 26th December 2020 at 12 noon via video conferencing. The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities. Union Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor of J&K will also be present on the occasion.

The Scheme provides free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of J&K. It provides financial cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT of J&K. It provides for operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approx) additional families. The scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY. The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. The hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well.

Achieving Universal Health Coverage

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) includes the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care and enables everyone to access the services, protecting people from the financial consequences of paying for health services out of their own pockets and reducing the risk that people will be pushed to poverty. The Ayushman Bharat program, with its two pillars – Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna – is envisaged to achieve UHC.

